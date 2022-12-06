(The Center Square) – After seeing the progress on BlueStar SK's massive electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale on Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had a moment to chat with representatives from SK On, the South Korean company partnering with Ford Motor Co. on the $5.8 billion project.
In that conversation, Beshear used the word "planetary" to describe the single largest economic development project in the state's history.
"It's so big, it has its own gravitational field to bring in suppliers and others… We've seen another $4 billion of other manufacturers and suppliers coming in, and that is going to continue into the future," the governor told reporters.
Hardin County Judge-Executive Harry Berry told The Center Square that since Ford and SK announced the project more than a year ago, several companies have reached out about what else is available in the region.
"There's a lot of interest in the community," he said.
The construction underway on the site that's about 45 miles south of Louisville was more than 20 years in the making. Back in 2002, Kentucky pitched the site to Hyundai as a site for an auto plant. Hyundai eventually chose Alabama for its project, and Kentucky bought the 1,500 acres to have it ready for significant development.
With that in mind, Beshear wants to set up an economic development equivalent of a solar system in the state.
"We're working to make sure we have multiple megasites available in Kentucky," he added.
Already, the state has landed a couple of other EV battery production sites. Envision AESC broke ground on a $2 billion plant in Bowling Green back in August, and Ascend Elements is building a $1 billion battery components facility in Hopkinsville.
Where else could Kentucky put another battery plant or some other massive project? The governor mentioned an old AK Steel site in Ashland as a possibility and a site Braidy Industries targeted for an aluminum mill near the Eastern Kentucky river town. There's also work underway to develop a large park in Mercer County, about 30 miles southwest of Lexington.
"Our goal is to put together not one, but dozens to make sure we can be ahead to make sure that we land other battery manufacturers to make sure that we can continue to lead in the future," Beshear explained. "What the investment here taught us is that we have to continually invest to make sure we have top-of-the-line sites."