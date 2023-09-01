(The Center Square) – As the summer holiday travel season ends, Kentuckians aren’t likely to see prices spike at the gas pump.
According to data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.49 on Friday in the Bluegrass State. That’s down by nearly a penny from Thursday and a couple of cents from the average a week ago.
Nationally, Friday’s average of $3.818 was nearly four cents higher than at the start of August. Kentucky has been close to the national trend as gas prices have risen by 3.1 cents since Aug. 1.
While there remains some uncertainty about the direction gas prices will go as fall approaches, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said prices would likely remain stable through the long weekend.
“Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks,” Gross said.
AAA noted fuel consumption nationally this summer did not meet the same levels as in previous years and that lack of demand has led to gas prices remaining stagnant.
Louisville remains the city where gas prices are highest in the state, with drivers in Jefferson County paying on average $3.794 for a gallon. Bell County, in the southeastern corner of the state, had the lowest average price at $3.147.
Lexington drivers were paying slightly less than the average price at $3.461, and gas prices in Northern Kentucky’s three biggest counties – Boone ($3.61), Kenton ($3.652) and Campbell ($3.627) – were all among the highest in the state.
Of Kentucky’s neighboring states, only Tennessee ($3.433) and Missouri ($3.481) had lower average prices. All other neighboring states had average prices at least a dime higher, with Ohioans paying $3.617 and Indiana drivers paying $3.657. Illinois had the highest average price east of the Mississippi River, as drivers there were paying $4.049 on Friday.
Nationwide, California’s average price of $5.298 was the highest. Mississippi drivers were paying the least, a full $2 less than their California counterparts.