(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s unemployment rate dropped by a tenth of a percentage point in March to 3.8%, according to data released by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
In an announcement, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has had a record 15-month stretch where the jobless rate has hovered between 4% and the current record low.
“Kentucky is emerging as a top 10 economy, and I want to thank our hard-working Kentucky families and all of the businesses that are betting their futures on our great state,” he said. “Today’s news is more proof of what we can achieve when we all work together on Team Kentucky.”
According to KYSTATS, the state’s labor force grew by nearly 400 last month to 2,042,066. That figure includes both people employed and the 77,039 who are unemployed but seeking work.
The number of unemployed fell by 2,723 last month.
“While Kentucky saw slightly more people in the labor market in March, increased hiring among businesses has allowed more of Kentucky’s workforce to move from being unemployed to having a job,” University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark, said in a statement.
KYSTATS also reported the state’s non-farm employment ranks grew by 9,400 in March from February. That figure was determined by a federal survey of businesses that excludes agriculture jobs and others who are self-employed.
Over the past year, the state has added nearly 50,000 jobs, a 2.6% increase. According to Beshear, the number of jobs in the state has grown by 2.3% – roughly 46,000 positions – compared to reports filed before the COVID-19 epidemic began more than three years ago.
One of the largest gains came in construction. That sector gained 2,600 jobs last month compared to February, and since March of last year, its grown by 5.4% or 4,400 positions.
“Despite higher interest rates cooling off the national housing market, Kentucky’s construction employers reported significant increases in employment,” Clark said.
Other sectors with strong month-to-month gains included educational and health services, which saw its ranks grow by 2,700, and manufacturing, which picked up 1,600 jobs.
Not all sectors, though, are seeing growth. The state’s business and professional sector lost 1,000 jobs, a .4% decrease from February. Financial businesses reported a drop of 700 jobs from February. Since March 2022, that sector has had its workforce reduced by 2,000.