(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear remains the most popular Democratic governor in the nation.
According to poll results released Wednesday by Morning Consult, Beshear enjoyed a 63% approval rating from registered voters in the state, compared to 32% who do not favor him.
Only four governors earned higher approval ratings, according to the polling firm’s quarterly survey.
Those numbers continue a trend that sees the first-term executive popularity growing ahead of November’s election. In January, 60% of Kentucky voters supported Beshear, compared to 34% who did not.
Last spring, his numbers were 55-39.
Beshear does have to face two challengers in next month’s Democratic primary. However, neither Peppy Martin nor Geoff Young represents a credible challenge.
According to reports submitted to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, Young has raised $2,069, which includes a $2,000 personal loan. Martin’s filings show she has spent $358 on her campaign, with $346 coming from herself.
Beshear, meanwhile, has nearly $5.2 million in his account, according to the KREF.
Despite his growing popularity, Beshear will need that war chest and more as he’ll likely face stiff competition from a Republican challenger.
The top three GOP candidates in the May 16 primary have all raised seven-figure sums for their campaigns. Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft’s campaign has reported receiving nearly $8.6 million, although more than $7 million of that has been loaned by the ex-Trump Administration official.
Attorney General Danial Cameron, who is leading the field in the most recent polling, has raised nearly $1.4 million. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who was third behind Cameron and Craft in the Emerson College/Fox 56 Lexington poll, has raised $1.2 million.
The winning GOP candidate will also have the support of political action campaigns that will target Beshear in one of the few high-profile elections taking place in November.
Beshear won the governor’s race four years ago by unseating then-incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin by less than .4%, or 5,136 votes out of 1.4 million ballots cast.
According to the Morning Consult survey, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, is the most popular governor in his state, enjoying 78% support. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, a Democrat, has the lowest support at 42%