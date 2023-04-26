(The Center Square) – Starting next week, Kentucky communities impacted by weather disasters two years ago will be able to apply for more than $120 million in federal funding to develop new housing opportunities.
The money comes from a block grant awarded to the state by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It’s in response to flooding that hit various parts over two weeks in February and March of 2021 and the deadly tornado outbreak that hit counties in the western and central parts of the state in December of that year.
Of the $123 million available, 80% will go to Graves, Warren, Hopkins and Breathitt counties. Another 36 counties will be eligible to receive funds from the remaining portion.
Besides the counties, cities in the affected areas, nonprofit organizations, other public agencies and for-profit entities can apply for funding.
Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas, whose community is in Breathitt County in southeastern Kentucky, said the money will be essential to recovery efforts.
“We have a great need for housing and the infrastructure to support it,” Thomas said. “So, these funds will be utilized wisely. We appreciate all of the legislators on the state and federal level that voted to approve this funding. It’s a sad situation, but we’re trying to see that we come out of it better, stronger, and we appreciate you being there along the way.”
Dennis Keene, the commissioner for Kentucky’s Department of Local Government, said the state has been working to procure those funds since the disasters occurred. Funding applications will be available on the DLG website starting next Monday.
“Early estimates indicate that funds will go toward the construction of 600 housing units statewide. That means new homes, repaired homes and apartments,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “This money is going to help us do many amazing things here in Kentucky.”
More disaster recovery funding is set to come to Kentucky as 20 counties eligible for 2021 funding were also part of the deadly floods that ravaged southeastern Kentucky last year. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced last month that the state will get $298 million in HUD funding that can be used to spur housing and economic development.
Beshear said he expects to announce more details on that funding within a few weeks.
“I am confident these funds will be available in record time,” he said. “Combined, these funds will contribute to the work we have already been doing through donations made to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief funds.”