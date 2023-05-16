(The Center Square) – Kentucky voters are at the polls today to cast ballots for nominees for statewide offices, and the most attention will be paid to the Republican chosen to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear in the November general election.
A dozen candidates are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, including three statewide officers and a Trump Administration ambassador.
According to survey results released Sunday by Emerson College Polling and Fox 56 Lexington, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has a solid lead. He has 33% support, with former ambassador Kelly Craft next at 17.6%. According to the Emerson poll, Cameron more than doubled his lead over Craft in the past month despite Craft outspending the field. That includes at least $ 9 million of her own money, which she has loaned to the campaign.
Former President Trump also has endorsed Cameron over Craft, his pick to represent the U.S. in Canada and before the United Nations.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has finished third in both Emerson polls and received 13.2% in the results released Sunday.
Other prominent candidates in the race are state Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and conservative commentator and former attorney Eric Deters.
Despite being considered the most popular Democratic governor in the country, Beshear also has a primary. However, neither Peppy Martin, who ran as a Republican for governor in 1999, nor Geoff Young, a Democrat who the state party declined to endorse after he won the nomination for a congressional race last year, is expected to pose a threat today.
The governor’s race is not the only one on the ballot. Both parties will also decide their candidates for commissioner of agriculture. Sierra Enlow and Mikael Malone are vying for the Democratic nomination, while state Rep. Richard Health and former Rep. Jonathan Shell are on the Republican ballot.
Secretary of State Michael Adams faces two challengers, Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle, in the Republican primary. The winner of that election will face former state Rep. Buddy Wheatley, the Democratic nominee, in the general election.
State Treasurer Allison Ball faces Derek Petteys in the GOP primary for state auditor. The winner will go up against Democrat Kim Reeder in November.
Three Republicans are contending to become the party’s nominee for state treasurer. They are Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf and OJ Oleka. That winner will oppose Democratic nominee Michael Bowman in the general election.
Both parties already have their candidates for attorney general. Democratic state Rep. Pamela Stevenson will face former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, a Republican.
Also, voters in Bath, Clark, Menifee and Montgomery counties as well as parts of Lexington, will decide in a special election who will replace former state Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Republican who stepped down earlier this year to become the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.