(The Center Square) – Two companies plan to invest nearly $730 million in separate economic development projects in Hopkinsville that are expected to create more than 700, Kentucky officials announced Thursday.
Microvast Advanced Membrane said it will build a 350,000-square-foot mass production facility in the Western Kentucky city to develop a patented polyaramid material for lithium-ion batteries. The material withstands substantially hotter temperatures than existing films, improving safety and allowing for faster charging.
“This material took over 10 years to develop internally, and we believe it offers significant safety advantages compared to other polypropylene or polyethylene separator technology available today,” said Microvast Founder, Chairman and CEO Yang Wu. “We are pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint into Kentucky and are eager to work closely with the local community as we begin construction.”
The Texas-based company plans to hire 562 Kentucky workers and offer an average hourly wage of $25 with benefits. Microvast expects to start construction on the project later this year and complete it in two years.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave initial approval on $21 million in tax incentives for the project. Of that, $18 million will be available over 15 years, contingent on the company meeting its investment and hiring goals.
Toyota Boshoku America plans to build a “smart plant” in the Christian County city. It will be the fifth facility in Kentucky for the maker of air and oil filters and interior components.
“Our company’s history in Kentucky started 35 years ago,” said Hidenori Ozaki, TBA’s president and CEO. “Since that time, we have grown our presence in the state, including bringing our America’s region corporate headquarters to Erlanger 15 years ago. We believe Christian County and the city of Hopkinsville are the ideal location for our next Kentucky site.”
The $225 million factory is expected to create 157 full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $40, plus benefits.
KEDFA preliminarily approved incentives of up to $6.5 million, with $6 million tied to jobs and investment goals over 15 years.
The auto plants are the latest major investments to land in Hopkinsville, located 15 miles north of the Tennessee line. Last year, in an unrelated project, Ascend Elements announced a nearly $1 billion EV battery component facility expected to employ 400.