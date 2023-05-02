(The Center Square) – Kentucky received nearly $118.3 million as part of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement’s 2023 allocation to the states.
Twenty-five years ago, Kentucky, along with 45 other U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five territories reached a historic agreement with companies to cover costs incurred by the states due to smoking.
Over that quarter century, Kentucky has $2.67 billion of the $159.2 billion paid to the states, according to the National Association of Attorneys General. This year, the companies paid $6.4 billion nationally.
Payments are based on the number of cigarettes sold, and the state will continue to receive payments as long as participating tobacco companies continue to sell cigarettes in the country.
According to an announcement by Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the state's money covers three programs. Half of it is allocated for agricultural diversification. A committee established by the General Assembly approves agriculture grants from that portion of the settlement money.
The remainder is split evenly between an early childhood development fund and the Kentucky Health Care Improvement Fund.
“I’m grateful to [Assistant Attorney General] Michael Plumley for administering this settlement on behalf of our office and am thankful for the support these funds will lend to agricultural initiatives and health and education programs,” Cameron said.
Kentucky’s 2023 allotment is $11.3 million smaller than last year’s payment.
Ohio received the largest payment of any neighboring state at $320.3 million. Illinois got $299.3 million, while Tennessee was paid $163.9 million. Virginia’s allocation was $137.3 million, and Indiana received $137 million.
The settlement led to Missouri receiving $94 million this year, while West Virginia got $59.5 million.
California received the largest payment, $857.2 million, while New York received $740.9 million.
Besides agreeing to pay the participating states, the participating tobacco companies also agreed to restrictions on how their products can be marketed in the U.S. and provide funding for the Truth Initiative anti-tobacco campaign.