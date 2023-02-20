(The Center Square) – The Kentucky General Assembly’s 2023 session is now 40% complete, and so far, it has been a relatively light session.
Through Friday, just three bills have been passed by both chambers and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. That includes House Bill 1, which Beshear signed with reservations Friday. The governor also signed House Bill 2 this past week. That covers more than $16 million in additional expenses for a veterans nursing home under construction in Bowling Green.
Meanwhile, the state House has passed seven bills that are now in the Senate, and the Senate has passed six of its own now under consideration in the House.
Among the most controversial of those bills is Senate Bill 150. Bill sponsor state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, earlier this month said the bill is a response to parental concerns about “woke ideologies,” but opponents fear it targets transgender students because it would allow teachers to identify the students by their biological pronouns instead ones they prefer.
Wise, who is the lieutenant governor pick of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, said the bill provides First Amendment protections for students and staff members and also provides for transparency in how schools teach sexuality.
“As the former education committee chair, I have heard from so many people inside and outside public education who are concerned about where our educational priorities are and that free-flowing communication between parents and schools has been deliberately hampered,” he said.
Lawmakers won’t gather again in Frankfort until Tuesday, and that’s the deadline for new bills to originate in the Senate. The filing deadline for bills in the House is the following day.
Among issues that could come up over the next month include bills related to allowing residents to use marijuana for medical purposes, legalizing sports betting and regulating or banning skill gaming machines.
On the latter issue, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has come out against allowing skill machines, sometimes called gray games because they’re currently unregulated. In a letter to lawmakers earlier this month, Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said the game operators are trying to become legal after entering the state in convenience stores and other locations.
“This is simply not the way we do business in Kentucky,” she said in the letter.
The state’s horse racing industry, which relies on revenue from historical horse racing machines operating at licensed tracks and satellite facilities, also wants to see the gray games banned. Industry leaders plan to be in Frankfort next Thursday for their annual day at the capitol.
Lawmakers will meet four days a week through March 16 and then return March 29-30 for the final days of the 30-day session.