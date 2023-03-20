(The Center Square) – A bipartisan bill signed into law last week by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has drawn praise from a national group saying Kentucky’s actions to ban illegal gaming can serve as a model nationwide.
House Bill 594 bans so-called gray games or skill machines that have popped up across the Bluegrass State in recent years. In a letter sent to American Gaming Association members last week, President and CEO Bill Miller said the measure, sponsored by state Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, makes Kentucky the first state in the U.S. to “pass standalone legislation” outlawing the games. Kentucky also joins neighboring Virginia in taking steps to remove the machines from establishments.
“This win is a testament to what we can accomplish when we unite as an industry behind a common cause – and the American Gaming Association will use it as a springboard to pursue similar success in states throughout the country,” Miller wrote.
Gray games or skill games – what they’re called depends on whether opponents or proponents are talking about them – are electric gaming machines that look similar to slot machines and other gambling devices. However, the game manufacturers say their machines allow people to win every time by using skills like their memory or hand-eye coordination.
According to an AGA study from November, Americans wager nearly $110 billion annually through unregulated gaming machines. Those machines reportedly generate nearly $27 billion in revenues, and governments miss out on $8.7 billion in potential tax revenue.
Opponents of the gray games, which included the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, charitable gaming organizations and the state’s horse racing industry, pushed for the ban, arguing the machines were illegal. Also, since the games are unregulated, they’re not taxed, and there’s no way to prevent underage players from accessing the machines.
Skill game proponents, which include the game makers and the retailers and other establishments where the machines have been installed, say the devices have served as a source of revenue for small businesses that has allowed them to stay open after the pandemic. They also argue their machines are legal and that the ban is a way for the racing industry, which operates thousands of historical horse racing games at tracks and satellite parlors across the state, to maintain its stranglehold on Kentucky’s gaming market.
HB 594 survived a rare procedure in the General Assembly after opponents managed to table the measure in a March 3 vote on the House floor. Less than a week later, though, supporters of the ban succeeded in reviving the bill and passed it by a 64-32 margin on March 8.
Last week, the Senate voted 29-6 to send the bill to Beshear, who signed it on Thursday.
The ban on the machines will not officially take effect until 90 days after the General Assembly session ends, which is scheduled for March 30.
While Kentucky joins Virginia in taking action against the machines, the Bluegrass State could join its neighbor in defending that action in the courtroom. The case in Virginia is currently ongoing.
“House Bill 594 is anti-free market, anti-small business, and anti-Kentuckian,” said Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition President Wes Jackson in a statement after Beshear’s signing. “Those who backed this ban love to say they passed it because skill games need to be regulated, yet at the same time, wouldn’t even give our regulation bill a hearing. We are committed to supporting our small businesses and fraternal organizations and are currently reviewing our options.”