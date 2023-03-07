(The Center Square) – Kentucky state workers may soon get another raise.
On Tuesday, the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee passed House Bill 444 unanimously. If approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, it would give 6% raises to all employees across the three branches of government.
Last year, lawmakers' biennial budget included an 8% raise for state workers during the first fiscal year and an additional raise for the second. A condition on the second raise was that the state’s Personnel Cabinet conduct a study on allocating the $200 million the legislature set aside for the second budget year raises.
Some of that work has been done, although Committee Chairman Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, said he’s expecting the Cabinet to complete its study by the end of this calendar year.
“When and if the executive branch completes their study, we will take that up for consideration,” Petrie said. “Meanwhile, across all three branches, we will do a 6% increment.”
Before last year’s raises, state workers had not received any salary increases in 10 out of the previous 12 years. Both the Republican-led legislature and Beshear, a Democrat, called for increasing pay to help public sector agencies compete with the private sector for workers.
“The commonwealth as an employer has not kept up with the private sector in compensation,” Petrie added. “That’s why the legislature has been pressing the Personnel Cabinet to complete their classification study.”
Additional raises may be considered after that study is completed.
State Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, voted to pass the bill out of committee but said, “a seven, eight, nine or 10% raise would be even better.”
The committee also passed House Bill 360, which amends some of the tax legislation that amended some of the reforms lawmakers approved when they passed House Bill 8 last year.
For example, the tax reform package continued to exempt advertising firms from the 6% sales tax. However, it did not do the same for marketing services. HB 360 would exempt those firms.
Petrie told the committee that marketing firms discussed the issue with lawmakers during the interim period, and he could not find much difference between the two types of businesses.
“In our final assessment, there likely will be a competitive disadvantage with other states,” Petrie said.
Both bills now advance to the House floor.