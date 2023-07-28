(The Center Square) – Two Midwestern firms were selected to lead a project to create a $3.6 billion bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky.
Walsh Construction and Kokosing Construction submitted the winning bid for the design-build contract on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement in Covington, Kentucky, late Thursday afternoon.
Walsh is a Chicago-based firm that’s involved in several major construction projects. That includes serving as a partner in the $1.79 billion Wexner Medical Center at The Ohio State University. Kokosing, headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, has experience supplying asphalt and working on major industrial and civil projects. It was the winning bidder in late 2020 to repair the Brent Spence Bridge after it was damaged due to a fiery wreck on the lower portion of the double-decker bridge connecting Cincinnati and Covington.
The bridge, which turns 60 years old in November, had been considered functionally obsolete for years before the wreck. Its current traffic load of about 160,000 vehicles daily is double what was intended, often leading to time-consuming backups in both directions.
Walsh Kokosing will be responsible for hiring subcontractors and workers to build a companion bridge just west of the Brent Spence. The work will also encompass 8 miles of highway improvements in both states.
“This is one of the largest highway construction projects ever undertaken in the U.S.,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said.
While the Brent Spence connects Kentucky and Ohio, it’s an important conduit for more than $700 billion in commerce traveling across the Midwestern and Southeastern U.S.
Kokosing President John Householder called the project “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and said the company was “thrilled” to be part of the winning bid.
“Freight drives the nation’s economy. The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor plays a key role in the Greater Cincinnati region and throughout Ohio and Kentucky while also connecting Michigan to Florida and New York to Los Angeles,” he said.
Traffic from Interstates 71 and 75 will cross on the new bridge, and the Brent Spence will remain in operation, handling local traffic.
The $3.1 billion contract covers most of the project, including the new bridge, five miles of highway improvements in Kentucky and one mile in Ohio. A separate $500 million contract will be awarded for two miles of highway work in Cincinnati.
Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said officials have worked with local residents and other stakeholders to find ways that the megaproject benefits the region besides reducing traffic congestion.
“We’ve freed up nearly 10 acres of developable land and remain committed to minimizing the footprint of the project while maximizing the benefits to Cincinnati and the surrounding neighborhoods,” he said.
Groundbreaking for the project is expected to occur later this year, with most of the work expected to wrap up by 2029.