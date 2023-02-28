(The Center Square) – On Tuesday, a Kentucky legislative committee approved a bill that would give the General Assembly oversight power over charitable funds created by government officials.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee unanimously passed House Bill 257. Chairman Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, filed the bill earlier this month after reports that $1,000 checks from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund went to individuals who did not incur any injuries or property damage from the storms that hit the region in December 2021.
That fund, established by Gov. Andy Beshear shortly after the storms, has received more than $52.3 million in contributions from more than 150,000 donors. A similar fund Beshear created last year for Eastern Kentucky flood victims has received more than $13 million from 41,000 individuals and organizations.
Money from the funds has helped cover funeral expenses and given disaster victims additional support beyond what they received from the federal government and insurance. However, State Treasurer Allison Ball’s office reported its canceled 192 checks written from the Team Western Kentucky Fund after they were reported as erroneous.
Petrie said the bill would bring those contributions into the state budget and allow the legislature, which has the constitutional power to spend the state’s money, to allocate those funds and any similar fund that might be established.
“What we’re attempting to do in the bill is make sure that we keep fidelity to whatever the purpose of the solicitation was,” Petrie said.
HB 257 is not the only legislation regarding the Team Kentucky funds. Last Wednesday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 99, requiring audits of both funds.
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, sponsored the bill and said after it passed with a 33-2 vote that if the tornado fund has errors, then the flood fund likely will as well.
“What makes this more concerning is that we have people throughout the state still struggling to rebuild their lives after these natural disasters,” the senator said. “We owe it to the people who were generous enough to donate to ensure accounting and oversight of the funds. We need to be able to honestly say this is just a careless clerical error and not something more nefarious.”
Beshear told reporters last Thursday that he was OK with Westerfield’s bill but it’s not needed because the funds are fully transparent and subject to open records requests.
The governor added that checks went to people listed as having received funding from either FEMA or an insurance provider but that the state disbursed the money in a different fashion for a specific reason.
“We mail them,” Beshear said. “We don’t direct deposit them, so people can’t do that trick where they pretend to be someone else and then put their own bank account on it. We are learning through doing this names that were used inappropriately, and we are providing that information to FEMA, something that we otherwise would not have known.”
HB 257 now heads to the House floor. SB 99 is now in the House and awaits committee assignment.