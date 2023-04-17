(The Center Square) – Gas prices are rising in Kentucky.
While the cost for a tank of unleaded is nowhere near what it was last June, a trip to the filling station will cost motorists nearly 9% more than it did in March.
According to AAA, the average price in Kentucky for regular unleaded was $3.46 a gallon on Monday, up from $3.176 a month ago. Mid-range unleaded is up 8% to $3.893, and the cost of premium has increased 7.4% to $4.261.
Those needing diesel are paying three-cents-per gallon less this month than last month, although the average price of $4.068 is more than 7 cents what it was last week.
The record-high average price in Kentucky was $4.798 per gallon of unleaded last June, with the average price in northern Kentucky and the Louisville areas nearing $5 a gallon. Diesel prices averaged $5.851 per gallon that month as well.
A spokesman for the travel organization cited rising oil prices for the recent increases.
“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump, and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now,” Andrew Gross said.
The national average for regular unleaded is $3.673, and Kentuckians may be paying a lot less than that or slightly more depending on their location.
According to the group, gas is cheapest to two Kentucky counties on opposite ends of the state. Motorists in Fulton County in far southwestern Kentucky and Bell County in the state’s southeastern corner pay an average of $3.225 per gallon.
Meanwhile, motorists in the Louisville area are paying the most. In Oldham County, an affluent Louisville suburb, gas stations have the state’s highest rate at $3.737 per gallon, while Jefferson County drivers pay $3.71.
One reason why Louisville-area drivers are paying so much more is that they must use reformulated gas, also known as RFG. It’s a special blend of fuel that is supposed to reduce emissions. It’s required in Louisville during the region’s peak ozone season, which runs from March to October.
Kentucky lawmakers have claimed RFG gas raises the cost of a gallon of fuel by as much as 26 cents. Efforts to end the requirement – including a petition sent last year by Gov. Andy Beshear to the federal government to do so temporarily during the height of the record gas price wave – have been unsuccessful.