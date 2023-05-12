(The Center Square) – For the first time since September, Kentucky budget officers reported a year-to-year decline in General Fund receipts in April.
The $1.79 billion the state collected in April was 2.7% lower than the record $1.84 reported in April 2022, according to the Office of the State Budget Director.
State Budget Director John Hicks said in a statement that “a pullback was expected” for several reasons.
“Excluding the individual income tax, the remaining revenue categories combined to increase 10.9%,” he added. “April’s decline in the individual income tax was impacted by the recent 10% tax rate reduction from 5 to 4.5% and came on the heels of an 80.7% increase [in income tax collections] last April.”
Kentucky collected $967.5 million in income taxes in April 2022. Last month, it received $822.6 million.
Helping offset that nearly $145 million drop was an almost 6% increase in sales and gross receipts taxes to $568.1 million and a 16.4% rise in business taxes to $288 million.
Hicks noted the $517.2 million in sales taxes was the second-most ever collected and just the third time ever Kentucky surpassed $500 million in a month.
Still, even with the slip last month, receipts through the first 10 months of the 2023 fiscal year are 4.5% higher than the same timeframe last year.
For the year, the state has collected $12.6 billion. Income tax revenue has increased just .6% to $4.93 billion, but business taxes have risen 6.6% to $987.7 million, and sales taxes are up 9.3% to $5.3 billion.
Even if revenues fell by 2.1% over May and June, the state would still be on target to meet budget forecasts.
“The estimate calls for a $1.4 billion revenue surplus this year, and we are on track to meet it,” Hicks said.
While the General Fund saw revenues dip, the state’s Road Fund experienced a year-to-year gain of 3.3% to $153.3 million. A 7.7% increase in motor fuels taxes to $71 million led to the overall increase.
For the year, the Road Fund is at $1.42 billion, which 4% ahead of where it was this time last year. Budget officials said revenues could decline by 3.2% over the last two months and still hit projections.