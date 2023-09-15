(The Center Square) – Kentuckians find themselves shelling out more money when they get gas.
Kentucky motorists paid an average of $3.519 for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday. That was up nearly 6 cents from the previous week, according to the group that advocates for more than 60 million drivers in the U.S. and Canada.
That basically mirrors what’s happening nationally, as the average of $3.866 is up nearly six cents from last week.
According to a AAA spokesperson, gas stations are facing a couple of divergent factors.
On Thursday, the price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil hit $90. That was the first time since last November the cost was that high. However, data from the federal Energy Information Administration showed demand dropped by nearly a million barrels a day to 8.3 million last week. That allowed the nation’s stockpile of crude oil to surpass 220 million barrels, an increase of more than 5.5 million barrels.
“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,” Andrew Gross said. “The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”
The lowest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was in Martin County. The small county in Eastern Kentucky had an average of $3.213. Meanwhile, drivers in Louisville were again paying the most. The average price in Jefferson County on Friday was $3.702.
Among Kentucky’s border states, only Tennessee had a lower average, at $3.446. Illinois drivers were paying the most at $3.975. Drivers in Indiana ($3.666) and Ohio ($3.632) were paying below the national average.
Nationally, California remained the nation’s most expensive market, with drivers paying $5.526 for regular unleaded. Driver in Mississippi had the most affordable average price at $3.309.