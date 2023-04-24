(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Kentucky have fallen modestly in the past week. That’s according to data posted Monday by AAA. However, that dip might be short-lived.
As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.401. The leisure travel organization said that that’s down from $3.46 a week ago and nearly 40 cents lower than the cost from a year ago.
In a statement late last week, an agency spokesperson pointed to the cost of oil for the drop, and AAA also noted a drop in demand for fuel.
“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” Andrew Gross said on Thursday. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”
Barrels were trading at $80.83 last Monday and dipped to $77.29 on Thursday, but the price has increased since.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the price of a barrel was $78.95, an increase of more than $1 since Friday.
Nationally, drivers are paying $3.667, and nowhere in Kentucky does the average price exceed that. Motorists in Louisville are spending the most, with the average cost at $3.653 per gallon.
Calloway County in southwestern Kentucky has the lowest price, at $3.123 per gallon.
Premium fuels have also seen a slight decrease from last week. The $3.839 per gallon average for mid-grade unleaded is more than a nickel lower than the price from last week, as is the $4.21 for premium. Diesel fuel, currently going for $4.05, is down less than two cents per gallon from last week.
Drivers in Northern Kentucky have experienced the largest one-week drop, as AAA reported the average price for regular unleaded in Covington was $3.469 on Monday, down from $3.605 last week.
But not all areas of the state saw prices drop. In Henderson, just south of Evansville, Ind., drivers were paying $3.303 per gallon of regular, up nearly seven cents from last week.