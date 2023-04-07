(The Center Square) – Kentucky communities will soon have a new resource to help them receive federal grants.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 9 into law. Sponsored by state Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, the measure creates the Government Resources Accelerating Needed Transformation Program and allocates $2 million to the Cabinet for Economic Development to fund it.
The program will provide matching funds for communities that qualify for federal funding but need assistance securing a local match.
During the governor’s weekly briefing in Frankfort, Heath called the bill a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to help local economies. He pointed to Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, which leveraged $500 million in funds to generate $10 billion in public and private investments across the state.
“We’re a little late to the game,” said Heath. “I wish we could have done this a couple of years ago, but we’re doing it now.”
State Economic Development Commissioner Dennis Keene told reporters the grant will especially help communities recovering from disasters, like the Western Kentucky tornadoes from December 2021 or last summer’s floods that hit Eastern Kentucky. Those disasters have impacted their budgets and, as a result, their ability to apply for grants that could hasten recovery.
“They qualify for a million-dollar grant, but they can’t come up with a 20% match, so we’ve had to turn our back on them,” Keene said. “Well, this, governor, changes the game for those folks.”
Several communities across the state are already seeing large-scale investments. Construction is underway in Glendale on a nearly $6 billion electric vehicle battery plant, a joint venture of Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation. Hopkinsville has landed several major developments in the last two years, including two that received approval for state incentives last week month that are expected to create more than 700 jobs and invest more than $730 million in the state.
Earlier in his briefing, Beshear mentioned Kentucky would invest $2.7 million to help communities in northeastern Kentucky, Laurel County and Madison County develop industrial parks, build spec buildings or prep land for future opportunities.
HB 9 will allow even more communities to pursue such opportunities, especially, he said, since the number of grant opportunities has never been higher.
“During a time when we’re experiencing so much economic prosperity, it’s our responsibility to ensure that it reaches every single community,” the governor said. “Securing more of these federal dollars and grants can help our communities ultimately thrive and make sure that we’re bringing a Glendale to every single community.”