(The Center Square) – Kentucky now has achieved 11 consecutive quarters of economic growth.
Earlier this week, the Office of the State Budget Director released the March General Fund revenue totals, and Kentucky took in nearly $1.05 billion last month. That was a record total for the month and a .5% year-to-year increase.
“Including the revenue growth from March, General Fund receipts have now risen in the last 11 quarters since the fourth quarter of FY20 following the initial onset of COVID,” State Budget Director John Hicks said in a statement. “Consistent growth in state revenue reflects business investment, improving wage conditions, and higher levels of ongoing consumption, which in turn feeds back through the economy to create more demand for business activity. Tax revenues rise as a consequence of economic growth.”
Fueling March’s growth was a 10.7% increase in sales tax revenue from last year to $407.8 million. That countered a 10.6% year-to-year decline in individual income tax receipts, which came in at $393.7 million last month.
The income and sales taxes were impacted by legislation the General Assembly passed last year that allowed lawmakers to cut the individual tax rate from 5% last year to 4.5% this year. The legislature added the 6% sales tax to 34 services to compensate for income tax reduction.
Both moves took effect in January.
The state government has received $10.85 billion in General Fund revenue through the first three quarters of the 2022-23 fiscal year. That’s up nearly 6% from the same period in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Kentucky’s revenue figures are so strong Hicks’ office said revenues in the fourth quarter could fall by 2.2% and the state would still meet its budget forecast for the year.
The state also reported getting $151.5 million in Road Fund revenues last month. That represents a 7% increase from last year. The fund is up more than $50 million, or 4.1%, to $1.27 billion for the year.
Like the General Fund, the state’s Road Fund could see tax revenue fall by 1.1% over the next three months and still meet official forecasts.