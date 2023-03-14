(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers approved a bill that will reform how bourbon producers are taxed in the state.
House Bill 5 would begin phasing out the barrel tax distilleries pay every year starting in 2026, with the tax being eliminated entirely by 2039. It passed in the House on a 59-40 vote after it cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee earlier in the day.
The tax, which generates revenue for the state and local governments, is applied to each barrel for each year it’s stored by a distillery in the state. Proponents of the bourbon industry claim Kentucky is the only place in the world that levies such a tax, and as the industry is growing, it’s making it harder for start-up distilleries to locate operations in the state.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, spoke on behalf of the bill on the floor and said many people in the state take the bourbon industry for granted.
“A lot of people believe that bourbon has to be made in Kentucky to be called bourbon,” he said. “Actually, not true. Bourbon doesn’t even have to be bottled in Kentucky to be called Kentucky bourbon.”
If a bourbon is stored in Kentucky for a year and a day, it can be called a Kentucky bourbon, even if it is moved elsewhere.
Organizations such as the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions joined with the Kentucky Distillers Association to support the bill.
However, many local and county governments and school boards that rely on the barrel tax revenue opposed the measure, claiming it will greatly impact their communities.
Josh Ballard, a Loretto city commissioner, told the committee his town’s budget would be cut by 60% while still having to deal with issues that the Maker’s Mark distillery creates in the region.
Pam Thomas, a senior fellow for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, called the bill “a tax giveaway” for an industry that receives significant subsidies and shows lawmakers give preference to corporate interests over local issues.
“Today’s vote is the culmination of years of lobbying against one of the few taxes the bourbon industry still pays,” Thomas said in a statement. “The revenue from these taxes fund local governments, schools, roads and emergency services that allow distilleries to operate. Cutting that funding would result in a cut to services or a tax shift to the residents of these areas.”
To deal with the loss in revenue, the committee and House also passed House Bill 447 to cover the school districts as the tax is phased out. That bill passed by a 97-1 vote.
Both bills were sent to the Senate on Tuesday and received their first readings when it began its session in the afternoon. They will need two more readings and a committee vote in the Senate in order to be approved.
Beginning Wednesday, the General Assembly will have four legislative days remaining in the session.