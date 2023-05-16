(The Center Square) – What some expected to be a close race in Kentucky wasn’t, as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron claimed an easy victory for the Republican gubernatorial nomination Tuesday night.
Polls were closed for just 11 minutes when the Associated Press called the race for Cameron shortly after 7 p.m. EST. He moves on to face Gov. Andy Beshear in the Nov. 7 general election.
Cameron entered Tuesday with momentum. A poll released Sunday by Emerson College Polling and Fox 56 Lexington found Cameron had a more than 2-to-1 lead over former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. The poll showed he had grown his lead over Craft during the past month.
That momentum turned into a groundswell as Cameron nearly equaled the vote count of the 11 other GOP candidates in early vote totals.
According to KET, Cameron had more than 107,000 votes, or 47.5% of those counted, with 68% percent of the ballots processed. Agriculture Secretary Ryan Quarles was second with more than 48,500 votes, or 21.4%.
Craft, who had spent more than $10 million of her funds in the campaign, had more than 40,000 votes, or 16.8% and was running in third place.
In speaking to supporters, Cameron thanked President Trump for his endorsement and said his campaign focused on the ideals of faith, family and community. He became the first Black major party gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky history.
“This campaign has tried to embody the promise of America that if you work hard and if you stand on principle, anything is possible,” he said as the crowd applauded. “Tonight, we proved that here in Kentucky, the American Dream is alive and well. Because here in Kentucky, you aren’t judged by the color of your skin but by the content of your character.”
Despite polls showing Beshear as the nation’s most popular Democratic governor, he did draw two candidates in Tuesday’s primary. However, neither Peppy Martin nor Geoff Young provided serious competition, and the AP called the race for the incumbent just seconds after polls closed in western Kentucky at 7 p.m.
With nearly three-quarters of the vote counted, Beshear had more than 143,000 votes or 91.8% support. Young had nearly 7,700, or 4.9%, and Martin had almost 5,200, or 3.3%.
At his victory party in Frankfort, Beshear spoke about the state’s record economic growth during his first four years in office and touted campaign priorities, including legalizing sports betting and medical marijuana, being passed by a Republican legislature.
“So just think about what we can get done in the next four years of this administration,” he said to cheers. “For starters, we’re going to get our educators a real raise, a big raise. We are going to pass universal pre-K, and we are going to continue to build on this amazing economic success.”
Voters in both parties also picked candidates in down ticket state offices.
Secretary of State Michael Adams easily fended off two challengers in the Republican primary, with the AP calling that race at 7:02 p.m. Adams will now face Democrat Buddy Wheatley, a former state representative, in November.
State Treasurer Allison Ball was also the early GOP winner in the race for auditor, as the race was five minutes after Adams. Ball will face Democrat Kimberely Reeder in the general election.
Garrard County Attorney Mark Metcalf secured the GOP nomination for treasurer in a three-way race. He will face Democrat Michael Bowman.
Bowman, Reeder and Wheatley did not have primary competition.
Democrats selected Sierra Enlow to serve as their party’s nominee for agriculture commissioner, and the Republican race between former state Rep. Jonathan Shell and current Rep. Richard Health remained the last race open. With 76% of the vote, Shell had a more than 33,000 vote lead and had 57.6% of the vote.