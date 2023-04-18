(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released his tax returns, continuing a practice he started when he was first elected to a state office seven years ago.
According to the return he filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, Beshear reported an adjusted gross income of $194,094 for 2022. Of that, $150,835 was Beshear’s salary as governor, with the remainder coming from investment dividends.
The Beshears’ federal taxes totaled $23,051, and they paid $8,245 in state taxes.
This is the fourth return Beshear has released during his time as governor. Before that, he began disclosing the information in 2017, when he served as attorney general.
Beshear, a Democrat, is running for re-election this year. He’s expected to win the party’s primary next month. A dozen Republicans are running for that party’s nomination. The winners from the May 16 primaries will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” he said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and to demonstrate that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. This used to be expected. Now, sadly, it’s the exception.”
In addition, Beshear released his financial disclosure report for the previous year. In that, the governor revealed he received football and basketball tickets from the University of Kentucky; tickets to the Breeders’ Cup, which was last year at Keeneland in Lexington; tickets to a University of Louisville women’s basketball tournament game last March; an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club; and three pair of sunglasses from Shady Rays, a Kentucky-based company.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Christopher O’Bryan, her husband, also released their returns. They reported a combined adjusted gross income of $192,498 and paid $24,786 in federal taxes and $8.948 in state taxes.
Coleman’s salary was $134,507.