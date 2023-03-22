(The Center Square) –State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office released a scathing report on Kentucky State University on Wednesday afternoon detailing findings that have led to calls for federal investigations.
The 117-page report listed 20 findings that cover a lack of internal controls and fiscal management. That included policies and actions by the state-run historically Black university in Frankfort that put more than $3 million in federal funds at risk and used nearly $2.8 million in endowed funds to cover general needs for the school.
Harmon’s office referred the federal funds finding to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Education. The use of endowed funds, the report stated, could violate state law.
In addition, auditors also made referrals to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Kentucky.
Harmon announced his office would audit KSU last May. That was after the General Assembly included $200,000 in the biennial budget for the probe. That came after the Council on Postsecondary Education issued a November 2021 report on the school’s finances that had been requested by Gov. Andy Beshear four months earlier.
Beshear’s request came after then-President M. Christopher Brown II resigned in July 2021 after the university’s board requested an external audit of the school’s finances.
The CPE report found significant depletion of cash reserves and an unsustainable deficit that led the General Assembly to approve a $23 million emergency loan to the school a year ago.
In reviewing records and transactions from July 2018 to June 2021, Harmon’s staff uncovered more than $4 million in credit card purchases that had little or no documentation to justify the expenditures.
“Beyond the lack of documentation encountered, examining the credit card expenditure process during the period revealed multiple issues that were the result of a lack of effective oversight by the responsible parties,” the audit stated.
Auditors also found the school awarded certain employees “unallowable benefits.” That included the school’s former president and other executives receiving nearly $100,000 in supplemental health insurance over three years and six officials receiving more than $138,000 in bonuses in 2020 and 2021.
“These bonuses were awarded though no policy or contract existed to permit the award,” the report stated.
Auditors also found KSU gave its former president more than $84,000 in late 2018 as a “retroactive” housing allowance despite the fact he did not live in his private residence then. The school also paid more than $3,700 to cover utility bills for the former president’s residence between July and December 2019.
In a statement, Harmon implored the school to make several changes that will need to be championed by the next president, the KSU Board, other university personnel and even state lawmakers.
“The many problems found in our examination did not happen overnight, and frankly they will not be solved overnight,” he said. “What is clear is that past practices at KSU detailed in our exam report must come to an end.”
In response to the audit, interim President Ronald A. Johnson said the school is already taking several steps to implement policies to ensure proper oversight and reporting.
“I assure you that my administration is committed to addressing the concerns outlined in the audit report and that the institution operates with the highest standards of transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility,” said Johnson in a letter included in the audit report.