(The Center Square) – A report issued by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce claims actions taken by the General Assembly during its 2023 session saved the business community more than $1.5 billion.
The overwhelming majority of that savings – roughly 86% – came from lawmakers not passing certain bills, the chamber said in Results for Business 2023, which it released this week.
The largest savings came from blocking Senate Bill 15, a personal data protection bill sponsored by state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill. It passed the Senate by a 32-2 vote March 15, but with little time remaining in the session at that point, it did not receive a committee hearing in the House.
While Consumer Reports praised the bill, which included individual opt-outs and prohibitions on tracking children, the chamber claimed the bill would have enacted “costly data mandates” as California lawmakers imposed.
If passed, the chamber said it would have cost businesses at least $600 million to comply with the requirements.
Two bills that would have established a $15 minimum wage would have had a $297 million impact, the chamber said. Neither Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Minority Caucus Chair Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, nor House Bill 471, sponsored by state Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, received a hearing in either chamber.
Similarly, House Bill 280, another bill by Raymond that would have required businesses with 50 or more workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, also did not get a hearing. The chamber said affected employers would have incurred $202 million in additional costs had it passed.
Raymond’s House Bill 34, and House Bill 366, sponsored by state Rep. Al Gentry, D-Louisville, sought to restore prevailing wage requirements for projects. Neither were taken up in the House but would have cost businesses $234 million if they were approved, according to the report.
Tax reforms passed by the Republican-dominated legislature are expected to save businesses nearly $126 million. House Bill 1, sponsored by state Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, cut the personal income tax rate to 4.5% this year and 4% next year. It’s expected to generate $85.8 million in savings, with much of that going to small business owners who pay the individual tax.
House Bill 360, sponsored by House Appropriations and Revenue Chairman Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, created a pass-through exemption allowing businesses to cut their federal tax liability by allowing state and local taxes to be deductible. The chamber estimates the bill will save companies $40 million.