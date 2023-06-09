(The Center Square) – Two emergency relief funds set up by Gov. Andy Beshear were the focus of state lawmakers during a joint interim General Assembly committee earlier this week.
Members of the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance, Personnel and Public Retirement raised questions to officials with the Public Protection Cabinet on why that state agency was placed in charge of the Team Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
Both funds have received millions of dollars in private, tax-deductible donations with that money to cover such costs as paying funeral expenses for victims, providing additional aid to individuals who received FEMA assistance and repairing existing homes or building new ones.
“You guys aren’t the lead agency for disasters,” state Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, said to PPC Chief of Staff D.J. Wasson and General Counsel Jacob Walbourn. “You’re also not the lead agency for finance. So, how did we end up with this fund housed at Public Protection rather than Finance (and Administration Cabinet) or Emergency Management or some other place?”
Walbourn said he wasn’t involved in that decision, and Wasson told lawmakers she didn’t have an opinion on the matter, although the agency does have some experience in managing funds.
“I just think in a disaster, there are so many roles and so many needs that it was kind of all hands on deck, and this was just an area that we could be of assistance,” she said.
Questions have been raised about the funds since their establishment. In particular, more than 190 checks for $1,000 each were sent from the Tornado Fund to people who weren’t victims of the December 2021 storms that killed 80 people.
State Rep. Ken Fleming, a Louisville Republican and co-chair of the committee, asked if the cabinet or the Beshear Administration reviewed an Executive Branch Ethics Commission opinion from 2016, which states in part that state agencies can solicit donations for state-sponsored programs as long as those entities do not have a business relationship with the state or are trying to lobby the agency on issues.
Walbourn said he did not believe that opinion was reviewed.
That was one of the concerns state Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, raised in a statement after the hearing. She also questioned why the PPC managed the funds.
“Thousands of people gave selflessly to these relief funds,” she said. “Donors rightfully expected transparency, but once again, the distribution of these funds comes into question.”
During this year’s General Assembly session, which ended in March, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 99 with broad bipartisan support that called for an audit of the relief funds as well as an ensuing report from the cabinet.