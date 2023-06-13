(The Center Square) – A new report released by the Kentucky Chamber Foundation detailed the results some of its initiatives have had on improving the business climate in Kentucky.
The 2022 Impact Report discusses the chamber’s projects dealing with workforce development, equity and inclusion, education and disaster recovery.
Finding new workers for Kentucky companies has been a priority for the Chamber of Commerce, which noted that as recently as a year ago, there were roughly 100,000 more open jobs in the state than residents actively seeking work. That worker shortage is due to several factors. For example, business leaders have said the state’s workforce participation rate, which factors in how many non-institutionalized civilian working-age individuals are either working or filing for unemployment, is among the lowest in the country. In addition, Kentucky’s brain drain gap, defined as the difference between college-educated professionals leaving the state to those staying, increased the most nationwide from 1970 to 2017.
To counter those trends, the foundation has created a Talent Pipeline Management Program that helped 2,700 residents receive employment, training or education last year. The chamber also certified 20 in-state businesses as “Fair Chance Employers,” meaning those companies have received the training and resources they need to hire people returning from addiction recovery programs or exiting the criminal justice system.
The Foundation also sought to include more minority businesses in the state’s business network. According to its report, the chamber has seen membership among minority-owned businesses grow by more than 45%. The foundation also started a web portal showcasing 1,000 minority-owned businesses.
On education, businesses across the state gave nearly $600,000 to the Leadership Institute for School Principals, a joint program the foundation runs with the Truist Leadership Institute. Last year, 80 principals from 41 counties received executive-level leadership training, and in the 10 years since it started, the program has served more than 500 public and private school principals.
The foundation also worked with Kentucky Sports Radio to help Kentucky communities recover from two deadly weather disasters by raising funds to hasten rebuilding efforts. That partnership raised $1.7 million in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that hit the western part of the state in December 2021, with that money going to Habitat for Humanity and the Volunteers of America. After flooding ravaged parts of Eastern Kentucky last summer, the foundation and KSR raised more than $200,000. They are currently working with local and state leaders to determine how those funds should be spent.