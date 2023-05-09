(The Center Square) – Over the last 19 months, the Biden Administration has granted forgiveness on more than $467 million in student loans for Kentuckians in public service professions.
The U.S. Department of Education announced late Monday it has approved more than 7,500 requests from state residents since October 2021 and said more will be able to benefit from the program. This week marks Public Service Recognition Week, honoring those who work for government entities.
Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, anyone who works full-time for a federal, state, local or tribal government agency or for a qualifying nonprofit organization qualifies to have the remainder of their student loan paid off, regardless of amount, after they have made 120 qualifying payments. Those eligible include teachers, first responders, social workers and military personnel.
According to the department’s announcement, the average amount forgiven for those approved in Kentucky is roughly $62,000.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement the White House has made fixing “a broken student loan system” a priority. Nationally, more than 615,000 workers have qualified for forgiveness on loans totaling about $42 billion.
“The difference that Public Service Loan Forgiveness is making in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans reminds us why we must continue doing everything we can to fight for borrowers and why families cannot afford to have progress derailed by partisan politicians,” Cardona said.
The public service program has been in effect for more than 15 years since Congress created it. However, before President Biden took office, only 7,000 had been able to take advantage of it.
The White House is also implementing changes to the program that will make more individuals eligible for the program starting in July.
Forgiving student loans for public sector workers is a different plan from the broader student loan forgiveness policy President Biden has tried to implement but faces legal challenges.
That program would wipe off up to $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone who makes less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 jointly. Those who received Pell Grants would also qualify for an additional $10,000 in loan forgiveness.