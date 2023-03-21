(The Center Square) – For the first time in 135 years, Kentucky state senators gathered in Frankfort to take testimony in an impeachment hearing against an elected official accused of abusing their power.
The Senate Impeachment Committee heard testimony from members of a House panel that recommended last month, and the full House concurred, former Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy Jr., face a hearing after reports surfaced he solicited and obtained explicit photos and videos from a defendant he prosecuted.
Last July, The Courier Journal reported Goldy, who served as the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, received nude images from Misty Helton and, in return, helped her with her legal issues, including warrants and court dates.
“This is as bad as it gets,” state Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, told the committee Tuesday.
Brian Wright, the commonwealth’s attorney for Adair and Casey counties, added that Goldy was “almost begging for” the images and videos from Helton.
Goldy resigned from office effective at the end of last month. However, with the Senate taking up the case, Goldy would be disqualified from seeking any other elected office in the state if two-thirds of the senators vote to convict him on any of the three charges the House committee presented.
“The purpose of impeachment is not just to force bad actors to resign,” House Impeachment Committee Chairman Daniel Elliott, R-Danville, said in his opening statement. “It is to ensure the public trust cannot be further betrayed, and to put it simply, Mr. Goldy cannot be trusted with any public office and should be barred from seeking one in the future.”
Neither the former prosecutor, whom the Kentucky Supreme Court suspended from practicing law, nor anyone representing him attended the hearing.
After recessing for more than three hours on Tuesday, Senate Committee Chairman Brandon Storm, R-London, called on the House committee to develop a draft of its findings and recommended judgment to the Senate as quickly as possible.
After Elliott asked for a Monday deadline, Storm encouraged the House lawmakers and staff to produce it sooner, if possible, to help expedite the matter.
The last time the Senate held impeachment proceedings occurred in 1888 when it removed State Treasurer James W. “Honest Dick” Tate from office after finding him guilty of embezzlement.