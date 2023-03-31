(The Center Square) – The final day of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session was going smoothly Thursday, with lawmakers reaching agreements to pass several pieces of legislation, including legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting.
But as the final day came to a close, the Lexington Herald Leader reported the House Republican leadership moved to strip committee assignments from six members of its caucus.
State Rep. Felicia Rabourn, R-Pendleton, was removed from the House Agriculture, Families and Children, and Health Services committees. At the same time, state Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, lost seats to the Agriculture and Education panels.
State Rep. Steven Doan, R-Erlanger, lost his seats in both Judiciary and Education. The first-term lawmaker led the effort to table a bill banning skill games, also known as gray games, earlier in the session. While his motion initially succeeded, ban proponents eventually revived the bill and passed it in both chambers.
In an email to The Center Square Friday morning, Doan said he was not given a reason for losing those assignments.
“However, I would imagine that it has something to do with tabling the skilled games legislation,” he added. “My voting record in supporting free markets and small businesses speaks for itself. I will always stand up for individuals over special corporate interests no matter the personal cost.”
Others who lost seats included state Reps. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth, from Agriculture; Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, from Families and Children; and Kimberly Moser, R-Taylor Mill, from Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations.
A spokesperson for House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, declined to comment on the caucus’ moves.
Senate Bill 47, which legalized medicinal marijuana products for Kentuckians experiencing chronic pain or other serious conditions, was widely expected to pass. The House had passed legislation in previous sessions, only to see it die in the Senate.
This year, state Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, sponsored a bill allowing the state to regulate the product, and SB 47 passed there two weeks ago by a 26-11 vote. On Thursday, the House voted 66-33 to send it to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Moments after the House signed off on medical marijuana, the Senate gave final approval to House Bill 551, which would legalize sports betting. A similar bill made it to the Senate last year but died on the final day after not getting a committee hearing.
This year’s bill, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, would allow the state’s nine racetracks to partner with up to three online providers each. Based on the law’s language, the sportsbooks could be operational by the end of the year.
HB 551 passed by a 25-12 margin in the Senate, exceeding the 60% threshold it needed because the sports betting bill will generate revenue and lawmakers considered it in a non-budget session.
Both measures were passed on the final day because they had the support of Beshear, who signed them both into law later that night. He held signing ceremonies with proponents of both bills in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday.