(The Center Square) – A new study finds Kentucky is not great for opportunities in law enforcement.
Kentucky ranked 48th in WalletHub’s 2023 Best & Worst States to Be a Police Officer, which was based on data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The study found Kentucky ranked last in opportunity and competition and 48th in job hazards and protections for law enforcement officers from police departments and sheriff’s offices.
Among the 30 data points used to determine the rankings, Kentucky ranked in the bottom 20 in 13 categories and in the bottom 10 in nine. The state’s worst category was state and local police protection expenses per capita. At $181.96 spent in 2020, Kentucky ranked 51st. The District of Columbia, which ranked No. 1 in that category, spent six times as much, according to the report.
The average starting salary for a police officer in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2,867 per month. That ranked 47th nationally, with median income growth also coming in 47th.
The report also found Kentucky officers were among the most likely to be assaulted. More than a fifth – 20.2% – of law enforcement officers were assaulted on duty, which ranked 41st nationally. Also, Kentucky had the fourth worst rate at nearly two deaths per 1,000 officers.
Kentucky also ranked 49th in the number of officers per capita.
While the report shows a bleak state for Kentucky law enforcement, the outlook looks brighter.
A contract reached between the city of Louisville and the local Fraternal Order of Police chapter in 2021 led to local officers receiving a 9% pay raise in 2022 and a 6% raise this year.
Last year, state lawmakers passed a biennial budget that saw starting pay for Kentucky State Police troopers rise from $40,000 to $55,000, with all KSP officers also getting a $15,000 raise.
Of Kentucky’s neighboring states, only West Virginia, which came in 49th, has a worse climate for law enforcement. Illinois (fifth) and Ohio (sixth) were the neighboring states with the best rankings.
Tennessee was ranked 12th, Virginia 19th, Indiana 20th and Missouri 23rd.
WalletHub ranked California as the best state for law enforcement, with D.C. second. Arkansas was the worst state.