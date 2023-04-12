(The Center Square) – Social media experts tell The Center Square they’re concerned about the rise in violent events, like the mass shooting in Louisville on Monday that led to six people dying, including the gunman, being shown live online for possibly millions to see.
The shooter in Louisville entered an Old National Bank office downtown, where he was an employee, and broadcast the attack live on Instagram. Meta, the company that owns the social media site, said it worked “quickly” to remove the footage of the incident, which also led to eight injuries.
Monday’s incident wasn’t the first time such a disturbing act was aired live online. Last May, the shooter who killed 10 people and injured three more in a Buffalo supermarket, broadcast his rampage on Twitch, and three years ago, incidents at a New Zealand mosque and Islamic center that led to 51 deaths and 40 injuries were shown on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes.
Steven Weisman, a senior lecturer at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., and an expert in media law, said he’s concerned about the reactive nature of the process. By the time people report the content, it’s likely been captured by others to disseminate online even after the site takes it down.
“I think to me the biggest things they could do is better screening and a time delay,” said Weisman, who noted artificial intelligence may be able to identify such images quickly. “I think that could go a long way towards keeping this kind of thing from being able to be shown as it has been time and time again.”
Both Weisman and Bastiaan Vanacker, an associate professor of media ethics and law at Loyola University Chicago, fear such broadcasts may lead to copycats. Vanacker noted that was a motivator for the Buffalo shooter, who was arrested and sentenced to life in prison in February.
“It seems to be there is some kind of motivation for that notoriety, and that needs to be taken away,” Weisman said.
The copycat syndrome isn’t a new phenomenon, either. Vanacker recalled Time received scores of criticism in 1999 when it put the perpetrators of the Columbine massacre on its magazine cover.
Much of the controversy surrounding the violent livestream broadcasts centers around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a federal passed law during the early days of the Internet Age. The section of the law in question gives online operators, like social media networks, immunity from illicit and harmful content broadcast by users.
That means there is no government agency that can step in and regulate online operators like the Federal Communications Commission that can oversee radio and television broadcasts.
“Mark Zuckerberg has been pretty adamant that he doesn’t want to be an editor,” Vanacker said. “I would behoove them to add a functionality that maybe could delay livestreaming.
“My concern is that it would take away a lot of the enjoyment for regular users… I think for regular users, it would make the appeal of livestreaming less so, and I personally think it would be a good trade-off. I don’t know if the social media companies would see it the same way.”