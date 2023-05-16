(The Center Square) – A new poll Sunday in the race for Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial nomination showed Attorney General Daniel Cameron with a nearly 2-to-1 lead over Kelly Craft ahead of today’s primary.
Cameron holds 33% support from the 500 registered GOP voters surveyed by Emerson College Polling for Fox 56 Lexington. Craft, who served as ambassador to Canada and then the United Nations under President Trump, had 17.6% backing.
The margin between the top two candidates exceeds the 12.8% who said they were still undecided. The poll also has a margin of error of 4.3%.
In April’s survey, Cameron held a 30.1%-23.9% advantage over Craft. In a statement published with Sunday’s results, Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball explained how Cameron’s lead grew.
“Cameron has grown his support amongst women, from 29% in April to 36% in the current poll,” Kimball said. “Men have shifted away from Craft by 10 points since April, 29% to 19%.”
State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles remained third in the survey. However, his 13.2% support was nearly two points less than he garnered in April’s poll.
It’s a crowded ballot as a dozen people are vying for the nomination. Despite the size of the field, there will not be a runoff as the candidate with the highest vote total will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
Those in the primary spent the final weekend rallying supporters to the voting booths. Craft brought in U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for campaign appearances, while Cameron held a tele-rally with Trump Sunday evening.
Should the polling prove accurate, Trump’s support will likely be a major reason for Cameron’s success. Nearly half of those participating, 48%, said they’d be more likely to vote for the candidate the nation’s 45th president backed.
The survey results come as some have already made their decision in the race official.
Early voting in the primary took place Thursday through Saturday, a period that partially overlapped with Emerson’s Wednesday through Friday polling. Among respondents, more than 5% said they had already voted, while the rest were very likely.
At least one Kentucky Republican campaign expert believed releasing the poll was “unethical” at this stage in the campaign.
Tres Watson, a former state party communications director, tweeted Sunday night that the poll had no chance of being accurate and slammed the poll for having slightly more than half of the respondents compared to the April survey.
“Even if you’re a Cameron fan who is excited by the results, fact is, it will dissuade Kentuckians supporting other candidates from voting and encourage lower turnout,” Watson said as part of his thread responding to the poll.
Eric Deters, a conservative commentator and a former attorney based in Northern Kentucky, received 9.7% support from those polled. That’s compared to 6% in April. Polling found Deters’ support among men more than doubled from 5% to 12%.
No other candidate topped 5%.
The winner of the GOP primary is likely to face incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear, who faces token opposition in today’s Democratic election.