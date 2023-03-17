(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers ended the last day before the start of the veto session on a flourish, with both chambers of the General Assembly passing several bills in marathon sessions that ran late into Thursday night.
However, when the legislature returns to Frankfort on March 29 for the final two days, they will have more on their plate than considering overrides of any veto Gov. Andy Beshear issues. In fact, lawmakers may finally pass a couple bills that have been discussed for years in the State Capitol hallways.
On Thursday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 47, which would legalize the use of medical marijuana for Kentuckians suffering from certain medical conditions, such as cancer, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder.
If approved, the state’s medical marijuana program would start in January 2025.
Previous bills have passed the House but died in the Senate, but in the last year or so, more members in that chamber have come to support the measure. State Sen. Stephen West, the Paris Republican who sponsors the bill, said on the floor he understands why some remain against the measure, and he could make their case as well.
“But for me, personally, the pros outweighed the cons… I would like to say this is not my bill. This is a work product that took many, many years to get to this point,” he said.
Shortly after the Senate’s vote, the House gave its first reading on SB47. That would allow it to vote on the bill by March 30, the final day of the session.
Lawmakers could afford to push the bill past the veto period because Beshear supports medical marijuana and even issued an executive order last year to pre-emptively pardon some Kentuckians who must go out of state for their medicinal needs.
Another bill that could make its way to Beshear is House Bill 551, which would legalize sports betting in the state. On Wednesday, the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee voted 9-1 to send the bill to the floor, marking the first time that’s happened since sports betting bills have been filed in the legislature dating back to 2019.
That bill, though, faces a taller hurdle than the medical marijuana legislation. Because it raises revenue and is being considered in a non-budget year, it would require a three-fifths majority - 23 out of 37 votes - in the Senate. It passed that threshold in the 100-member House with 62 members supporting it.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, the Oakland Republican who sponsors the bill, believes they are a couple members away from getting the three-fifths support. Before the L&O Committee, he told the senators the bill enjoys strong support from voters in all parties.
“Let me be really, really clear though, this is about regulating and making legal a marketplace that already exists,” he said, noting American Gaming Association estimates that more than $1 billion is wagered illegally in the state.
Beshear, who campaigned on sports betting when elected in 2019, said Thursday he would sign HB 551 if it hits his desk.