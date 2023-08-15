(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s largest law enforcement organization announced Tuesday it will endorse Attorney General Daniel Cameron in this fall’s gubernatorial election.
The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police revealed its decision after a final vote took place at the national FOP conference this week in Las Vegas. The group also canvassed its more than 10,000 members after receiving responses to questionnaires given to Cameron, the Republican candidate, and Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky FOP President and Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue Jr. described Cameron as a “friend to the FOP” since his first day in public office.
“During his tenure as attorney general, Daniel has had our backs,” he said. “Our members know that he is available when needed, supports us in good and bad times and ultimately offers the best platform for law enforcement to thrive in the commonwealth.”
The FOP’s endorsement is a reversal of its actions four years ago when the group backed Beshear, who was then the state’s attorney general and facing Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Beshear won that race by less than 5,100 votes out of more than 1.4 million cast.
Its endorsement of Cameron marks the first time the group has backed a GOP candidate since it supported then-Senate President David Williams 12 years ago. In that race, Williams lost to Gov. Steve Beshear, the current governor’s father.
“The FOP’s gubernatorial endorsement is one of the most sought-after endorsements by candidates for the office,” said state FOP Vice President and Government Affairs Director Ryan Straw, who added that members “spoke passionately” about both candidates.
In a video statement, Cameron said it was an “honor” to earn the group’s support for the Nov. 7 election.
“You all know that I’m always going to stand up and support and back the blue and the brave men and women of our law enforcement community,” he said.
It was a clean sweep for the Republicans regarding the FOP’s endorsements. The group also announced its support for Secretary of State Michael Adams, attorney general candidate Russell Coleman, treasurer candidate Mark Metcalf, agriculture commissioner candidate Jonathan Shell and State Treasurer Allison Ball, who is running for auditor.