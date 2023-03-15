(The Center Square) – A Kentucky Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday morning that would legalize sports betting in the state, bringing the measure a step closer to becoming law.
With the 9-1 vote by the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee, House Bill 551 now goes to the Senate floor. It was expected to receive its first reading in the chamber Wednesday afternoon. The proposal could become eligible to receive a vote when the General Assembly returns after the veto period ends later in the month.
HB 551 would allow the state’s racetracks to offer brick-and-mortar sportsbooks for in-person betting and partner with up to three mobile wagering operators. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission would be in charge of regulating and licensing activities.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, an Oakland Republican and bill sponsor, told the committee legalized sports betting could generate about $23 million in tax and license revenue yearly. Most of the money would go toward the state’s pension program, but a provision in the bill would allocate 2.5% of the revenue toward a problem gaming assistance fund.
Wednesday’s hearing came less than 48 hours after the House approved the measure by a 63-34 margin. It needed at least 60 votes in the House due to General Assembly rules requiring a three-fifths majority on revenue and appropriation bills being considered in odd-year sessions. Lawmakers approve a two-year budget in the even-year sessions.
In the Senate, HB 551 would need 23 yes votes out of the 37 members, and Meredith told reporters Wednesday the bill needs a couple more senators to ensure passage.
Meredith said he would use the veto recess to contact senators and urge their support.
“I’m going to continue to just try to talk to senators and explain why I think this is good policy for the commonwealth,” the representative said after the meeting. “You heard a lot about revenue in here today. Revenue is not the reason I think this is good policy. I think it’s good policy because we’re taking something out of the illegal, unregulated space and creating a regulated marketplace for this.”
Sports betting is legal or approved in 36 states plus the District of Columbia. It’s active in six of the seven states neighboring Kentucky, and lawmakers understand thousands of residents either cross state lines to bet or make wagers through offshore sportsbooks or local bookies.
The sports betting bill does face opposition, primarily from The Family Foundation and the Kentucky Baptist Convention. Representatives from both groups urged the committee to reject the bill.
Family Foundation Executive Director David Walls said allowing sports betting in the state would send the wrong message, especially after lawmakers voted to ban electric skill games statewide. Those games, also known as gray machines, are slot machine-like devices that have proliferated across the state in the last few years.
“After just voting to ban gray machines because of very legitimate concerns about every gas station in this commonwealth being turned into a mini-casino, I certainly hope this honorable body will not vote to turn around and turn every iPhone in Kentucky into a digital casino that kids will have access to,” Walls said.
The General Assembly is in session until Thursday and will conclude on March 29-30 after the veto period ends.
Because Gov. Andy Beshear is a proponent of legalizing sports betting, Meredith said he’s fine with a potential vote happening in the final days of the session because it’s unlikely the Democratic governor will reject the bill.