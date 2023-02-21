(The Center Square) – Officials from Kentucky and Ohio released the first request for proposals for work on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, a $3.6 billion initiative with national implications.
The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released the solicitation for construction and design services jointly. Rather than seeking to award the contract to the lowest bidder, the states plan to award a “progressive design-build” contract that takes each bidder’s qualifications as well as their approaches to the work and value they provide into consideration.
Officials say it will also help avoid future cost increases.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said that’s the type of contract needed for the Brent Spence project.
“Working in collaboration with the contractor during the design process will bring more innovative design ideas to the table and improve the project overall,” he said.
The Brent Spence Bridge is a nearly 60-year-old double-decker highway bridge that connects Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The double-decker bridge that handles traffic on Interstates 71 and 75 carries about 160,000 vehicles each day. That’s roughly double the traffic load it was expected to handle.
It’s also considered one of the worst bottlenecks for truck traffic, which is a concern since $400 billion in freight is carried annually across the bridge.
“When I’ve asked people in southwest Ohio what issues need to be addressed, for many, many years, the Brent Spence Bridge has consistently been at the top of the list,” said Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “Today, we’re closer than ever to beginning work on this transformational project.”
The Brent Spence will not be replaced. Rather, a new bridge will be built next to the existing span. The new bridge will handle the interstate highway traffic, while the Brent Spence will be reconfigured to handle local traffic.
In addition to the bridge work, the project includes highway construction on both sides of the Ohio River. Tuesday’s RFP covers five miles of the approach in Kentucky and a mile in Ohio. Two other Ohio sections will cover about two miles and be addressed in separate solicitations.
Responses to the RFP are due by the end of next month, and officials expect to award the design-build contract in May.
Groundbreaking on the project is expected later this year, with most of the construction work starting next year. Officials in both states anticipate much of the work will be finished by 2029.
“This project connects neighborhoods, states, and the nation,” Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said. “We can’t wait to get started.”
The federal government has already awarded more than $1.6 billion in grant funding for the project. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, has vowed that it will be completed without tolls.