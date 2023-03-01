(The Center Square) – A leading business publication has given Kentucky high marks for its work in economic development.
Site Selection Magazine released its 2022 Governor’s Cup Rankings on Wednesday, which lists states by the number of qualifying business expansion or attraction projects and per capita. Kentucky ranked in the top 10 on both lists.
The Bluegrass State cracked the top 10 overall list for 2022, with the 212 qualifying projects earning a ninth-place finish. That’s up from 11th place in the 2021 rankings when it had 199 projects.
On a per-capita basis, Kentucky finished second nationally, behind only Kansas.
Gov. Andy Beshear called the awards “a huge honor” for the state.
“Kentucky is an economic powerhouse, and the success we’re seeing is thanks to the people of the commonwealth who are welcoming these businesses with open arms and helping them succeed in communities across the state… It’s exciting to see Kentuckians working together to secure that lasting prosperity so every child can chase their dreams right here in our commonwealth,” he said.
Beshear has noted repeatedly that 2021 and 2022 were the best two-year period in the state’s history for economic development. Last year, the state announced nearly 250 attraction or expansion projects that would invest $10.5 billion in the state and create more than 18,000 jobs.
The highlight of last year was Envision AESC announcing it would build a $2 billion plant to manufacture battery cells for electric-powered vehicles in Bowling Green that would create 2,000 jobs.
Kentucky also fared well in the regional rankings, finishing first among South Central states for its 47 projects per million residents. It also finished second to Texas’ 1,028 projects in the region’s overall rankings.
The total number of qualifying projects also surpassed neighboring states Tennessee, which had 125, and Indiana, which had 207. According to recent Census estimates, both of those states also have roughly 2.5 million people than Kentucky.
Site Selection not only gave high marks to Kentucky but also honored several communities and metro areas as hot spots for development.
Both Bowling Green and Elizabethtown-Fort Knox finished in the top five for total projects in metro areas with populations of less than 200,000. Bowling Green’s 13 projects ranked second, while Elizabethtown finished fifth with 10.
Louisville and Cincinnati, which includes parts of Northern Kentucky, finished in the top five for projects per capita in large-size metropolitan areas. Clarksville, Tennessee, which includes Hopkinsville in its metro area, finished fourth in per capita rankings for mid-sized metros.