(The Center Square) – A bill banning certain types of gaming devices in Kentucky was expected to be filed Wednesday, and representatives from the state’s horse racing industry are pushing for its passage.
At the same time, a leading manufacturer of such games and a coalition of small businesses are hopeful the machines will be able to stay.
The machines are known as either gray games or skill games, depending on which side of the argument is represented. Opponents call them gray games because they say they’re unregulated and came into Kentucky illegally.
Proponents of the machines call them skill games because, unlike a traditional slot machine, they say players can use their memory and hand-eye coordination to win every time.
The debate over what will happen with the machines, of which there are thousands spread across the state, will be one of the biggest issues lawmakers discuss during the second half of this year’s General Assembly session.
State Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Lexington, told The Center Square on Tuesday he will file a bill to ban the games, just as he did last year, and Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee Chairman Matt Koch, R-Paris, said he expects the bill to be heard during the panel’s hearing next Wednesday in Frankfort.
Timoney and Koch were among lawmakers who attended an event held by the Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers’ Club on Tuesday night at Keeneland in Lexington. They and the other lawmakers encouraged representatives from the equine industry to show up in Frankfort on Thursday for a rally to show their support for one of the state’s signature industries.
“We’ve got to be active, and our voices have to be heard,” Koch, a horse farm manager himself, told the crowd.
Last week, members of the Kentucky Merchants and Amusement Coalition gathered in Frankfort to state their case for why the machines should remain. Among those supporting the group, which represents such entities as convenience stores, bars and fraternal lodges, is Pace-O-Matic, a Georgia-based game manufacturer and distributor.
Michael Barley, Pace-O-Matic’s chief public affairs officer, told The Center Square his company has about 3,000 of its machines in establishments in all but one of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
He said that the Pace-O-Matic machines are legal and do not impact the gaming parlors tracks like Churchill Downs have established across the state. The tracks and their satellite facilities host thousands of historical horse racing machines, which are gaming devices that look like slot machines but are based on the outcomes of previously run races. Those machines are legal because they are considered pari-mutuel wagering under state law, and the tracks have used proceeds from the machines to improve purses for the live races. That, in turn, has improved the quality of competition at Kentucky tracks and attracted more wagers for those races.
“They’ve done well,” Barley said of the tracks. “They’re having record profits. The small businesses that are benefiting from skill games are not harming their revenues at all. There’s zero evidence, period.”
Timoney’s bill to ban the games passed both chambers of the legislature last year. However, the Senate amended that bill, and the House did not take up the amended measure before the session ended. That led to even more machines entering the state, opponents claim.
Lawmakers from both chambers were still working on the bill’s language in hopes of avoiding a repeat of last year’s breakdown. Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, told The Center Square the bill would include “Chuck E. Cheese language” that would ensure arcade games like Skee-Ball were not impacted by any ban.
Wednesday is the final day for House lawmakers to file bills in this General Assembly session, which runs through the end of March.