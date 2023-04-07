(The Center Square) – Indiana’s General Fund revenues nearly hit $1.5 billion in March, with increases in sales, individual and corporate taxes helping the state outperform forecasts for the month.
According to the Indiana State Budget Agency, March’s total was $36.8 million, or 2.5%, better than March 2022’s total and more than $66 million better than the estimate the agency included in its December forecast.
March’s totals also kept the Hoosier state above projections for the fiscal year. The $14.29 billion is almost $274 million better than the December forecast, and it’s also $665.2 million, roughly 5%, better than state revenues through March 2022.
The state’s sales tax accounted for more than half of the revenue. The $787.5 million generated in March beat the forecast by $24.9 million and outperformed March 2022 collections by $54.6 million.
According to an agency statement, sales taxes aside from the gas tax are the primary reason for the improvements over last year.
“The March performance of 8% year-over-year growth, which mostly reflects February economic activity, compares to 7.4% year-over-year growth in February and 6.5% year-over-year growth for the period of July through February,” the agency said.
Personal income tax receipts for March fell by $10 million from last year, but the $527.3 million still exceeded expectations by $17.8 million.
The agency said the decline from March 2022 totals was due to the income tax rate drop that took effect in January. The rate dropped from 3.23% to 3.15%.
Indiana received $79.6 million in corporate taxes for the month, which bested estimates by $30 million and was $18.3 million better than the year prior.
“Differences relative to monthly estimates are likely as various factors may impact monthly revenue activity, including payment and refund timing, late payments, and more,” the state said.
March is the fourth straight month and fifth out of six that Indiana revenue totals have beaten estimates.