(The Center Square) - An aquaculture company announced has chosen a site in far western Kentucky as a “potential” location for a large-scale salmon farm.
In a release, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., said it has selected a site in Mayfield, located about 25 miles south of Paducah, for a 10,000 metric ton commercial facility. After reviewing about 230 sites, company officials said the community met or exceeded all criteria for site selection, including water infrastructure capabilities, power costs, workforce availability and political support.
Company CEO Sylvia Wulf said AquaBounty found “a welcome economic environment” at both the local and state level.
“We now are negotiating details of the potential purchase, conducting due diligence, and are moving forward as quickly as possible to finalize the transaction. This milestone positions AquaBounty to rapidly expand our geographic footprint and meet our long-term production goals, creating value for our shareholders,” Wulf said.
If negotiations are successful, construction could start next year, with operations commencing in 2023. While an investment total wasn’t announced, AquaBounty expects the farm to employ up to 90 workers.
AquaBounty produces its own line of genetically engineered Atlantic salmon. The company then raises those fish on land-based fish farms, using a recirculating system that keeps water free from pollutants and disease.
The Mayfield farm would be the third facility for the Massachusetts-based publicly traded company. It would be about eight times the size of its farm in Albany, Indiana. Company officials expect that site to generate the first GE harvest later this year.
The seafood industry has been a major point of emphasis for the Trump Administration and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. While the U.S. has the second-largest exclusive economic zone for marine resources in the world, it currently imports about 90 percent of the seafood Americans consume.
According to data from NOAA Fisheries, the U.S. imported more than 768 million pounds of Atlantic salmon products in 2019 with a value of $3.56 billion, up from 721.1 million pounds and $3.43 billion in 2018. Of that, 352.5 million pounds were farmed fillets in 2019, with a value of $1.83 billion. In 2018, Americans imported 336.9 million pounds of farmed fillet worth $1.78 billion. (https://www.st.nmfs.noaa.gov/apex/f?p=213:5:37878630696::NO:::)
Most of the fillet imports come from Chile.
Canada is also a major producer of farmed Atlantic salmon, producing 160.5 million pounds of the fresh farmed fish in 2019 worth $541.6 million.
In 2017, U.S. aquaculture facilities produced 32.4 million pounds of Atlantic salmon worth $61.4 million.
The Trump Administration has been working on ways to curb that seafood trade deficit, including the promotion of aquaculture, as part of its “Blue Economy” initiative.