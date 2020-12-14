(The Center Square) - An agritech company announced recently it plans to expand its northeastern Kentucky facility, with the nearly $20 million investment creating 40 jobs.
EnviroFlight produces black soldier fly larvae, which is used as a protein source for animal feeds. It is a subsidiary of Daring Ingredients, which is a global developer of organic ingredients used for protein products and biofuels.
The company opened its 112,000-square-foot facility in Maysville just two years ago. In that time, the plant, about 60 miles northeast of Lexington, has grown from 12 workers to its current 73.
According to plans presented at the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, the company plans to more than double the size of the existing facility, adding more than 170,000 square feet. The new jobs will include production associates as well as engineering, data analysis and statistical positions.
The new positions will pay an average hourly wage of $22, including benefits.
“We are excited to expand our U.S. capacity as the demand for insect-based ingredients continues to grow,” said EnviroFlight President Liz Koutsos. “EnviroFlight’s concerted efforts to gain U.S. regulatory approval for our products, as well as our core strengths in agriculture, feed manufacturing and the animal nutrition industry, uniquely position us for growth in this exciting industry.”
KEDFA gave preliminary approval for a 15-year incentive package worth up to $800,000 to help the 11-year-old company with its expansion. Provided EnviroFlight hires and maintains the job level during the 15 years, the company can qualify to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it creates by claiming incentives against income tax liability or wage assessments.
Other incentives approved include $100,000, which can be claimed against state sales and use taxes on construction costs, building fixtures or equipment used for research and development purposes. EnviroFlight can also receive free recruitment and job placement services through the Kentucky Skills Network.
“As a key contributor to the commonwealth’s agritech industry, it’s a testament to EnviroFlight and Kentucky’s partnership that the company will expand so soon after opening in Maysville,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project, with its impact on Mason County and the surrounding region’s workforce, will help build a better future for Kentuckians.”
Maysville Mayor Charlie Cotterill said he and the community was excited about the new jobs coming to town.
“While the cutting-edge technology that EnviroFlight has developed is phenomenal, I’m personally very pleased with the additional high-paying, career-making jobs this announcement brings to Maysville and that will help support local families,” he said.