(The Center Square) – Thanks to the rise of e-commerce, federal authorities say they're seeing more people try to ship illegal drugs and other contraband through air cargo facilities, like UPS Worldport in Louisville.
Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville intercepted more than 441 grams of fentanyl from a package shipped from South Africa and headed for a Denver suburb. The package had more than 32 grams of cocaine in it as well. The drugs had a street value of more than $61,000.
"Our officers are committed to keep our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs," Louisville's Port Director Thomas Mahn said in a statement. "This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis."
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl, a Schedule II narcotic, is a synthetic opioid developed to treat patients dealing with severe pain. Drug traffickers often make their version and mix that with other drugs, like heroin and cocaine, to boost their intended effect.
That can lead to lethal outcomes, though. Depending on a person's size, tolerance and history with the drug, the DEA claims just 2 milligrams of fentanyl could be a fatal dose.
Based on that assessment, CBP agents said the fentanyl shipment intercepted in Louisville could have killed more than 220,000 people. That's more than the combined population of Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties, three counties just outside of Louisville.
The drugs confiscated Sept. 21 are one of several packages CBP officers have discovered in Louisville in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the month, more than $4.6 million in drugs have been identified during inspections. That includes 20 pounds of fentanyl, 17 pounds of cocaine, 83 pounds of steroids, 123 pounds of heroin, 141 pounds of methamphetamine and 251 pounds of marijuana.
Steve Bansbach, a public affairs officer for CBP's Chicago office, told The Center Square drugs coming through UPS global air shipping hub in Louisville are coming from all over the world. They're also coming through cargo sorting facilities in Indianapolis for FedEx and Hebron, Kentucky, just outside Cincinnati, for DHL. He said that people are asking for it to be shipped.
"I think there is some ignorance that we actually are there. We do have officers stationed there on a nightly basis," he said. "There are other people that think, 'Oh look, I have come up with a foolproof way that this will get by,' and we have so many things in place to stop that. We see it. We seize it, and it's off the streets."