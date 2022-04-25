(The Center Square) – Republicans in the Kentucky General Assembly considered passing tax reform a major victory in the session that concluded earlier this month. However, GOP leaders eye even more changes in future sessions.
One possibility is to let cities and counties establish their own sales or use taxes. That would require amending the state constitution. A bill to ask voters to approve an amendment passed overwhelmingly in the state House earlier this year with bipartisan support.
However, House Bill 475 died in the Senate.
At a press conference at Greater Louisville Inc., Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, recently said the timing wasn’t right this year.
Republicans, who hold large majorities in both chambers, worked through the session to pass House Bill 8, a tax reform package setting the stage for the possible elimination of the personal income tax. That bill, which became law over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto, seeks to reduce the personal income tax by 0.5% after a fiscal year if the state’s general and budget reserves reach certain thresholds.
The income tax is currently at 5%.
The law expands Kentucky’s 6% sales tax to more services to cover the income tax cut. That includes marketing services, photography and bodyguard services. The new law also includes a $120 annual fee for electric vehicle owners.
Several chambers of commerce, including GLI, and other organizations have pushed for Kentucky to eliminate or reduce its income tax in order to make the state more attractive to people looking to move to a new state or invest in new ventures. They cite states like neighboring Tennessee, which does not have an income tax and relies on consumption-based taxes, as an example.
“The chamber agrees local governments should be able to determine their own destiny and supports House Bill 475,” Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts said after the House passed that bill in February.
Opponents say moving to a sales or use tax-driven economy will hurt lower-income families who pay a higher share of their income through such fees.
When asked about HB 475, Stivers told the crowd and reporters at the GLI event there’s an “education curve” necessary to get some people on board. However, he said he believes lawmakers will consider a similar bill in the near future.
“I’ve talked to several people about this,” Stivers said. “With everything going on and what we did with the tax code reducing people’s individual income tax liability, if we want to get more to a competitive tax code, we’re going to have to pass (a bill like) 475. There’s no doubt in my mind.”