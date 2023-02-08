(The Center Square) – As Kentucky recovers from a series of emergencies, advocates for affordable housing wamnt the state to invest $150 million in a fund to help those struggling to rebuild after tornadoes, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubbed the Affordable Housing Emergency Action Recovery Trust Fund, or AHEART for short, advocates want lawmakers to direct $150 million from the state’s surplus of more than $2 billion to cover the various housing issues plaguing Kentucky.
Scott McReynolds is the executive director of the Housing Development Alliance, a nonprofit housing developer based in Hazard, Kentucky. He told The Center Square the fund would do more than just help those across the state who are still picking up the pieces from the recent emergencies.
“We need it because this is going to happen again,” he said.
If a fund like AHEART were already in place, McReynolds believes such a trust fund likely would have helped to expedite the recovery from the floods that hit Hazard and other surrounding areas last year. That’s because it would have given lawmakers a way to fund housing needs.
As McReynolds puts it, Eastern Kentucky had a housing crisis last July 27. He estimates, at that time, 40% of the region’s population did not live in adequate housing conditions.
That was before a devastating flood hit parts of the region in late July. On top of the human toll of 45 lives, the waters also destroyed nearly 400 homes and made thousands more uninhabitable without repairs.
That disaster, and the existing economic challenges the region faces, has only made the crisis worse, McReynolds said. About one-third of the families in Eastern Kentucky have household incomes of less than $20,000, and very few, only about 4% of homeowners, had insurance to cover the damages they suffered.
“Homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover flood, and 70% of the houses weren’t in the floodplain,” McReynolds said. “Most people who aren’t in the floodplain don’t carry flood insurance.”
And even for those who lived in a floodplain, he added, the insurance was likely too expensive for them to afford.
While FEMA, the state and others have provided aid, McReynolds said the region is entering what he and other calls a “recovery gap” as it takes a while for the next wave of disaster relief funding to make its way into impacted communities. He noted that even communities in Western Kentucky that were hit by tornadoes in December 2021 are still waiting for block grant funding.
“That gives you an idea of how long it takes to get there,” he said. “Most people have recovered (if they have insurance or other resources). It’s the socially vulnerable that gets stuck in this gap.”
With many still displaced, McReynolds estimates Eastern Kentucky needs a minimum of 3,000 new units built across the region. There’s enough high ground for the houses, but it needs to be funded.
The state has already received two high-ground plots of land for developing new housing. However, those will cover just a fraction of the homes needed. McReynolds said nonprofit groups have also raised questions in communications with the Beshear Administration on how those development projects will move forward.
Last year, the Kentucky General Assembly allocated more than $212 million in funding for flood recovery efforts in a special session. State Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, tried unsuccessfully to get $50 million allocated for housing. Leaders questioned whether such funding was necessary at that time and if it would threaten federal funding for recovery.
Last week, Smith told The Center Square he would try to find a way to bring it back up in the regular session that resumed Tuesday.
That will likely be a challenge, though, because it’s a non-budget year for lawmakers and legislative leaders have resisted most calls to reopen the budget.
Smith added that he supports AHEART.
“I think what happened in the special sessions is people just didn’t believe we could react that quick, and I think Scott’s proving them wrong,” he added.