The nonpartisan primary for Kansas’ capital city, Topeka, is on Aug. Tuesday. Candidates are competing to advance to the general election scheduled for Nov. 2. The filing deadline to run passed on June 1.
Candidates filed for mayor and Districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 of the city council. Mayor Michelle De La Isla is not seeking re-election. Five candidates filed to replace her: Daniel Brown, Leo Cangiani, Patrick Klick, John Lauer, and Mike Padilla.
Municipal primaries in Kansas are canceled if three or fewer candidates file for each seat. District 3 is the only city council district to appear on the primary ballot after five candidates filed for the seat; all other city council seats automatically advanced to the general election.
