(The Center Square) – Attractions across Kansas are offering free admission to K-12 students and their families through the Sunflower Summer program.
Through the state Department of Education, federal COVID-19 relief funds are being used to offer summer enrichment activities for students.
"We know that some of our students experienced learning loss during the pandemic and nearly all experienced the loss of social-emotional connections when schools had to revert to remote learning," Denise Kahler, director of communications and retention programs at Kansas State Department of Education, told The Center Square. "We also know that because of the pandemic, teachers could no longer take students on field trips."
A group of teachers expressed how much they and their students missed these opportunities, so the state Department of Education combined what students need with what teachers said they wanted to create the summer program.
"We thought this would be the perfect way to combine summer learning opportunities with family engagement," Kahler said. "As an added bonus, the program is supporting state attractions that either had to shut down or operate in a reduced capacity during the pandemic."
Kahler said that most people tend to overlook the incredible places that are literally in their backyard or stomping grounds. The program serves as a reminder that Kansas offers a lot to explore and learn about.
Among the attractions are the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, the Eisenhower Presidential Library, and the Brown v. Board of Education Historic Site, to name a few.
"Kids need to have fun in the summer," Kahler said. "This program encourages families to get out, explore and learn with their kids in a really fun and engaging way. It’s always important for students to maintain their learning when school isn’t in session, but the impact of the pandemic has made it even more critical."
In addition to each student's free admission, up to two adults can receive free tickets.
To take advantage of the program, there is a Sunflower Summer app on which users can register each eligible student.
The program ends Aug. 15. More information can be found at sunflowersummer.org.