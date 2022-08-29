(The Center Square) – Legalized sports betting in Kansas is set to officially launch on Thursday.
Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill into law in June that legalized sports betting in the state, paving the way for casinos to establish sportsbooks.
Kelly has called the move a “common-sense solution” that will keep Kansans’ money in the state while supporting businesses in the leisure and hospitality industry.
Dustin Gouker, an analyst from the industry website PlayUSA.com network, told The Center Square that the new law is a positive "in terms of creating a competitive market that should be good for both the state and the consumer."
"Allowing both physical sportsbooks and online betting is the way to go; if you only do the former, I would argue you aren't accomplishing much in today's world," he said.
PlayUSA previously told The Center Square that the state's new sports betting market could bring in $1 billion in gross wagers and $5 million annually in revenue once the industry reaches maturity.
Gouker added that Kansas' sportsbooks are launching at an ideal time right before football officially starts.
"Kansas is launching at the best time possible, because the start of the NFL and football seasons is when betting interest is at its highest, and when bettors are looking to sign up at sportsbooks," he said. "NBA/college basketball is a close second simply because of the huge volume of games you can bet on across the two sports. Betting on baseball and hockey is popular but well behind football and basketball."