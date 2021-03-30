(The Center Square) – Kansas is the 10th least stressed state in the U.S., according to a new study, in large part because of job security, housing affordability and family-related factors.
Personal finance website Wallethub ranked the states based on more than 40 indicators across categories such as average number of hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rate and average number of hours of adequate sleep by adults in the state.
"Kansas is the tenth least stressed state," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. "It has short commutes, high job security, and ranks high in terms of housing affordability"
The state also scored low for parental stress.
Kansas "has one of the lowest shares of parents frustrated in efforts to get health services for their child, just 1.8%," Gonzalez said. "The only area where the state could use improvement is the average leisure time spent per day, which is the fifth lowest in the country."
Overall, Nevada ranked as the most stressed state, followed by Louisiana and New Mexico.
South Dakota ranked as the least stressed state, followed by Utah and Minnesota.