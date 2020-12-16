(The Center Square) – One in four small businesses in Kansas will close in the next six months if current economic conditions don’t improve, according to the results of a new survey released Wednesday by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Research Center.
That's up 5% from last month's survey, NFIB says.The research center has conducted 14 surveys on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic since early March.
Also according to the survey results, an additional 22% of small businesses say they won't be able to remain open more than 7-12 months if conditions don't improve.
“This latest survey really puts this dire situation into perspective for our small business owners scattered across Kansas,” Dan Murray, NFIB state director in Kansas, said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has one-in-four of our small business owners saying they will have to forever close their doors if economic conditions do not improve in the next six months. That’s a staggering 20% increase from our last survey."
Also from the survey:
- The majority of Paycheck Protection Program borrowers (91%) have spent their entire PPP loan.
- If eligible, 45% of small business owners would apply or re-apply for a second PPP loan and 33% would consider applying.
- Significantly more borrowers have submitted their PPP loan forgiveness application over the last month – 44% of owners have submitted one, up from 26% last month.
- After using the PPP loan, 22% of borrowers have or anticipate having to lay off employees in the next six months, a slight increase from 19% a month ago.
Murray said small businesses need another round of funding from the federal government to stay open and keep workers employed,=,
"We are pleading with Congress: act now and save our mom and pop shops," he said. "Failure to act will be devastating for small business owners who need another round of Paycheck Protection Program funds immediately.”