(The Center Square) – Lawmakers are divided over President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure deal.
The bipartisan bill would call for $1.2 trillion in spending on traditional infrastructure projects over the course of eight years.
For some states, including Kansas, which was given a "C" for infrastructure in a White House report earlier this year, an infusion of dollars could be of great help.
"A stiff spine is the greatest infrastructure need in Kansas," Dave Trabert, CEO of Kansas Policy Institute, told The Center Square. "Just like Republicans and Democrats alike chose to underfund the state pension plan so they could spend more on other stuff, so too have they chosen to defer maintenance and replacement of critical infrastructure."
One such example of negligence Trabert gave is the state’s unemployment computer system allowed hundreds of millions in fraudulent claims, while some unemployed Kansans are still waiting to receive benefits.
"The infrastructure legislation is like giving drugs to an addict," Trabert said. "Congress will be encouraging the governor and legislators to ignore fiscal responsibility while getting them hooked on more federal spending."
The legislation calls for $579 billion in new spending.
One proposed area of spending is in accessing care and raising the quality of caregiving jobs. Funds directed to caregiving agencies could help them purchase supplies and hire more workers.
The legislation has received some opposition from Democrats who have been unwilling to waver on other items in Biden's initial, more expensive proposal, including climate change initiatives, rural broadband expansion and child care assistance.
"The silver lining in all this is that Americans are keenly aware of how willingly the government will try to strip them of liberty," Trabert said. "People who never thought they would run for office are lining up to take back their school districts, their cities, and their states."